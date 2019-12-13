Breaking down the 2020 election ballot so far

The 2020 primary election will continue to take shape through the Dec. 20 filing deadline, but here’s a look at who has entered races of Matthews and Mint Hill interest after the first few days of filing.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners

• District 5: Matthew Ridenhour (Rep)

Susan Harden won the District 5 seat in 2018 by edging out incumbent Matthew Ridenhour by 1,104 votes. Harden has not yet filed, but Ridenhour, a former three-term commissioner has, setting up a potential rematch.

• District 6: Joel Levy (Rep)

Susan Rodriguez McDowell won the District 6 seat in 2018 by defeating longtime commissioner Bill James. She has not yet filed. Joel Levy, an attorney who lost to James in the 2016 Republican primary, is challenging again for the seat.

• At-Large (3 seats): Tera Long (Dem), Ella Scarborough (Dem) & Brenda Stevenson (Dem)

Ella Scarborough, who has served on the commission since 2014, is seeking a fourth term as an at-large member. Pat Cotham and Trevor Fuller, who are serving their fourth at-large terms, have not filed. Fuller is running for the U.S. Senate. Grassroots organizer Tera Long and Brenda Stevenson, who runs an internet gospel radio station, are also running.

Mecklenburg County

• Register of Deeds: Fred Smith (Dem)

Fred Smith defeated incumbent David Granberry by more than 17,000 votes in the 2016 Democratic primary, clearing the path to his first four-year term.

NC State House

• District 99: Nasif Majeed (Dem)

Nasif Majeed won the District 99 seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Rodney Moore in the Democratic primary and Joshua Niday in the general election.

• District 103: Rachel Hunt (Dem) & Bill Brawley (Rep)

Rachel Hunt won the District 103 seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Bill Brawley by 68 votes. Both have filed, setting up a potential rematch in the general election.

NC State Senate

• District 37: Jeff Jackson (Dem)

Since his appointment to replace Dan Clodfelter in 2014, Jeff Jackson has been elected to three terms.

• District 40: Joyce Waddell (Dem) & Bobbie Shields (Rep)

Joyce Waddell has represented District 40 for three terms, succeeding Malcolm Graham, who opted for a run for Congress. Bobbie Shields, a former county employee and current small business owner, is challenging Waddell for the second consecutive election. Waddell carried 75.6% of the vote.

U.S. House

• District 9: Dan Bishop (Rep)

Dan Bishop is running for reelection to the seat he won in a special election in September.

• District 12: Alma Adams (Dem)

Alma Adams is running for a fourth term.