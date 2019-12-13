Crime Scene for Dec. 13

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1:

Alcohol

• 4200 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: DWI. Nov. 29

• 8800 block of Fairview Road: Driving while impaired. Nov. 27

Assaults/Threats

• 5900 block of Oak Drive: Assault on a female. Dec. 1

Break-Ins

• 10200 block of Cairnsmore Place: Theft from vehicle and damage to property. Nov. 27

Drugs

• 13900 block of Idlewild Road: Possession of methamphetamine. Nov. 29

Fraud/Forgeries

• 5300 block of Quail Ridge Drive; Bank card fraud. Nov. 27

• 6400 block of Hove Road: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Nov. 26

• 10500 block of Meadow Glen Drive: Obtaining property by false pretenses. Nov. 26

Property Damage

• 4700 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Injury to personal property. Nov. 30

• 4800 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Injury to real property. Dec. 1

Theft

• 7200 block of Truelight Church Road: Vehicle theft. Nov. 26

• 9400 block of Nugget Hill Place: Larceny of N.C. registration plate. Nov. 26

• 9800 block of Arlington Church Road: Larceny of trailer and larceny after breaking and entering. Nov. 28

• 10000 block of Clear Creek Commerce Drive: Larceny. Nov. 29

Weapon

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Carrying concealed firearm. Nov. 26

• 12000 block of Idlewild Road: Assault with a deadly weapon. Dec. 1

Other

• 4900 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Warrant service for offenses committed in another jurisdiction. Nov. 26

• 7700 block of Orrview Drive; Order for arrest. Nov. 30

• 8800 block of Fairview Road: Order for arrest. Nov. 30

• 11000 block of Cedar Grove Road: Warrant service for offenses committed in another jurisdiction. Nov. 27