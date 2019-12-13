Dining Scores for Dec. 13

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5:

Lowest Score

• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd., Charlotte – 91

Violations include: Personal drink stored on prep tables; employee cut raw beef with bare hands and grabbed other equipment; employee prepared plate of spinach and bean sprouts with bare hands; some foods weren’t held cold enough; and facility had flies.

• Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill, 9925 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 91.5

Violations include: Unwashed produced was stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; and several deep containers of lo mein cooled from yesterday weren’t cold enough.

Matthews

• Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road – 96.5

• Papa John’s Pizza, 3134 The Plaza – 95.5

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3321 Siskey Pkwy. – 95.5

Mint Hill

• Earp’s Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 99

Charlotte (28227)

• Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road – 99.5

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 95.5

• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 94.5

Charlotte (28270)

• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road – 96

Indian Trail

• DJ’s Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 94

• El Cafetal, 4409 Old Monroe Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter, 1351 Chestnut Lane – 100

Stallings

• China Cafe, 15080 Idlewild Road – 97

• Pupuseria La Pasadita, 4432 Potter Road – 92.5