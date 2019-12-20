Small Biz Finalist: Jay Buinicky (Mobility & More)

MATTHEWS — Jay Buinicky moved to Charlotte in 1997 to work with his father in the family medical equipment business that had started more than 20 years earlier.

When his father retired about 12 years ago, Buinicky continued in the business and rebranded as Mobility & More.

The business moved in September 2019 from their old location in Indian Trail into the old First Choice Medical building in the heart of downtown Matthews.

While the products and technology have changed a great deal, Buinicky has kept the family feel his father began four decades ago.

Like its name suggests, the business, located at 251 N. Trade St., across from Kristopher’s, is all about mobility and comfort.

They showcase motorized and manual wheelchairs, mobility scooters as well as other mobility-enhancing products such as lift chair recliners, but Mobility & More is so much more.

“Our focus is mobility,” Buinicky said. “It’s in our name, but we also carry other aids of daily living whether it be reachers, bath safety equipment, back braces, knee braces, comfort shoes, compression stockings, and there’s just a lot of useful products that make it easy to live more comfortably.”

In addition to the retail showroom, the large property has a warehouse to store extra supplies and equipment they rent out and service on a regular basis.

“Our focus and goal is to help folks, whether it be seniors or people with mobility-related issues, stay as mobile, comfortable and safe as possible, specifically in their home,” Buinicky said, adding the best way to truly know the right fit for someone’s specific needs is to test it out in a showroom.

“People are so quick to go online to Amazon or somewhere, and then they get it, have to put it together and it ends up not being the right fit,” he said. “There’s nothing like seeing it and trying it.”

Buinicky, who lives in Weddington with his family, believes his new Matthews location is the perfect fit for his growing business.

“This is great,” he said. “Matthews is such a great community. It’s a growing, thriving community and it’s a lot of fun being downtown. We obviously have a lot of traffic driving by, we’re very accessible and we have probably one of the largest parking lots in downtown Matthews. There’s also a growing demographic that’s going to need our products in the future, and we want to be a resource for them.”

Buinicky said for his family business to get nominated for the Small Business Person of the Year was a surprise, but also validation that what he’s doing is working.

“It’s certainly great to be nominated. It’s flattering and exciting,” he said. “We try to treat our customers like they’re family or our grandparents, and I think that exudes in a lot of ways with how we handle our business. I think customers can see that. We’re a small business, we’re going to take care of them and we’re going to stand by our products.”

Want to learn more?

Mobility & More is located at 251 N. Trade St., Matthews. Call 704-821-7777 or visit www.mobility-more.com for details.