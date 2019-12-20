Small Biz Finalist: Kimberly Budd & Holly Danneker (Key to the Carolinas)

INDIAN TRAIL – Kimberly Budd and Holly Danneker have known each other for more than 20 years, dating back to their days as sorority sisters at Western Carolina University.

Though they kept tabs on each other’s families and lives via social media, a chance encounter drew them closer together. Coincidentally, they walked into the same real estate school on the same day.

Not only did they finish up their training together, but they also became licensed at the same time and affiliated with the same firm – Keller Williams. They realized both would benefit if they pooled their resources together and formed a team.

They launched Key to the Carolinas in 2018. The duo is licensed in both of the Carolinas, but they focus much of their efforts on the south Charlotte area. They also became certified in staging homes.

Prior to real estate, Danneker’s professional experience was in project and program management in information technology, while Budd’s career has been centered on inside sales and marketing. Budd said the blending of technology and marketing gives them an edge.

‘While we have different strengths that contribute to our team’s combined success, we both strive to provide our clients with an exceptional and quality experience,” Danneker said. “Staying involved in the process from start to finish contributes to our success of exceeding our client’s expectations.”

Both are involved in area schools and have volunteered with organizations like Girls on the Run, the Humane Society, Cystic Fibrosis Association, Samaritan’s Purse and the Union County Community Shelter.

They were encouraged to learn that they placed in the top 20% of their market center.

“We both just really wanted to immerse ourselves in the training, which is one reason we ended up at Keller Williams and saw significant success in our first two years,” Budd said. “We took the time to go above and beyond in our training.”

Want to learn more?

Visit www.keytothecarolinas.com or call 980-553-1530 for details about Key to the Carolinas.