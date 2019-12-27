Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2019

Business

Kelly Barnhardt: Leaving leadership of Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

Roland Bibeau: Emceed Matthews hospital’s 25th anniversary party.

John Bly: Led LBA Haynes Strand’s merger with Aprio & Inc. 5000 rank.

Kim Gossage: Matthews Chamber named her Business Person of the Year.

Joy Greear: Novant exec observed hospital anniversary & aided charities.

Brian & Starr Haigler: Shared vision for country club on Brief Road.

Jessi Healey: Chamber’s top ambassador ran for Mint Hill commissioner.

Linda Hunt: Observed 25 years of the Carrington Place nursing center.

Angela Lee: Water director promoted to Charlotte assistant city manager.

Paige McKinney: Added women’s & small business programs at chamber.

Dustin Mills: Apologized to town after subcontractor chopped 200 trees.

Glenn Mosack: Plans $9.7 million Mosack Group expansion in Mint Hill.

Jason Niec: Expanded Black Chicken Market in downtown Matthews.

Fabi Preslar: Business hall-of-famer fought breast cancer.

Bill Rhyne: Harris Teeter exec won chamber Community Service Award.

Bob Smyth: Installed free Beltone hearing aids to deserving seniors.

Jimmy & Missy Toler: Dunwellz owners won Munch Madness & Best Bar.

Education

Leisa Christian: Became principal of Northeast Middle School in January.

Mark Davis: Sought more athletics facilities at Covenant Day School.

Matthew Dowell: Butler High recognized band leader as its top teacher.

Jay Hancock: School head celebrated Carmel Christian’s 25th anniversary.

John LeGrand: Butler principal was promoted to admin role at CMS.

Mary McCray: Opted not to seek another term on school board.

Monica Palmer: Joined Albemarle Road Elementary as leader last month.

Larry Peroulas: Guided Socrates Academy to National Blue Ribbon Award.

Josh Swartzlander: Bought land to build gym next to Queen’s Grant High

Kimberly Tuttle: Claimed CMS Teacher of the Year honors.

Clayton Wilcox: CMS leader resigned after icy exchange with Matthews.

Earnest Winston: The area resident became CMS superintendent.

Calvin Young: Butler High school resource officer earned state award.

Faith/Nonprofit

Sandra Conway: Celebrated 40 years of the Matthews HELP Center.

Karla Ennis: Hoisted the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award.

Marilyn Fargo & Andree West: Led the Mint Hill Women’s Club.

Becky Griffin: Broke ground on barn at Mint Hill historical village.

Rebecca & Michael Holt: Brought festival for Charlie’s Heart Foundation.

Tisha Margraves: Launched satellite office of Bright Blessings.

Lee Anne Moore: Announced Matthews Alive raised $147,716 for charity.

Dan Morrill: Helped preserve barn & former mayor’s home in Matthews.

Nik Patel: Applied for rezoning to build new BAPS Charlotte temple.

Kevin Qualls: His Christian Adoption Services formed a key partnership.

Natisha Rivera-Patrick: Touted the need for more affordable housing.

Barbara Taylor: Unveiled new “Tank Town” exhibit at heritage museum.

Brian Turner: Matthews Masonic Lodge cheered 125 years under his lead.

Government

Beth Blair: Ex-CFO for Charlotte Works is new Matthews finance director.

Hazen Blodgett: Matthews town manager requested a $25.6 million budget.

Jay Camp: Matthews promoted him to serve as planning director.

Ken Joyner: County assessor said home values increased 43% on average.

Corey King: Matthews parks & rec director opened Rice Park on Oct. 18.

Kerry Lamson: Updated Matthews leaders on affordable housing study.

David Leath: Convinced Mint Hill to add firefighters & fire truck.

Tim Ledford: Mint Hill police chief added staff & continued outreach.

Clark Pennington: Matthews police chief added staff & motor unit.

Sheryl Smith: Role evolved to managerial as Mint Hill grows.

Brian Welch: Mint Hill manager added police, fire & public works staff.

Politics

Paul Bailey: Matthews mayor requested to delay John Street widening.

Ted Biggers: Mint Hill mayor didn’t run again, ending 20-year tenure.

Dave Bland: Returned to Matthews commission after 26-year absence.

Bill Brawley: Former legislator seeks N.C. House District 103 rematch.

Mike Cochrane: Mint Hill leader lauded public safety & public works.

Dale Dalton: Mint Hill commissioner proud to add police & firefighters.

Barbara Dement: Re-elected after apologizing for late campaign forms.

Renee Garner: Leading vote-getter became Matthews mayor pro tem.

John Higdon: Three-term town commissioner elected as Matthews mayor.

Patrick Holton: Woof ‘n Hoof owner clawed way on Mint Hill board.

Rachel Hunt: State legislator introduced bill to add teacher assistants.

Tony Long: Joined Mint Hill board via chamber & planning experience.

Jason Majewski: Entered Matthews mayor’s race, creating rare primary.

Ken McCool: Missed town commissioner seat by 13 votes.

Jeff Miller: ‘Miller Time’ lives on with seventh term on Matthews board.

Richard Newton: Town commissioner opted to run for Mint Hill mayor.

Kress Query: Pressed CMS for more security at school mobile units.

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: County commish led outreach forums.

Brad Simmons: Won a three-person race to become Mint Hill mayor.

Mark Tofano: Sought to inject advocacy in Matthews and ran for office.

Karen Trauner: Unsatisfied with a rezoning, she ran for Mint Hill mayor.

John Urban: Architect builds on legacy, adding fifth Matthews board term.

Larry Whitley: Rejoined Matthews commission after two-year absence.

Sports

Christopher Alexander: Rocky River jumper among nation’s best.

Joe Badgett: Coached Carmel Christian men’s hoops to second state title.

Muggsy Bogues: NBA legend continued inspiring kids through camp.

Cierra Burdick: Pro hoops player returned to Butler to lead summer camp.

Casey Carr & Chris Graham: Brought Stumptown Athletic to region.

Brian Hales: Coached Butler football to 8-4 overall & 6-1 in conference.

Marissa Hart: Girls soccer player was NC Gatorade Player of the Year.

Kellie Kayton: Coached Carmel Christian tennis to fourth NCISAA title.

Mark Sanders: Butler girls hoops coach won District 9 coaching honors.

Mark Steffens: Hired as first coach of Stumptown Athletic soccer team.

Jamal Worthy: The region’s top running back led Butler to an 8-4 record.

Other

Gillian Baker: Chamber named her Matthews Woman of the Year.

Jatwan Cuffie: Pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Butler shooting.

Jerry Flowe: Veteran was grand marshal of the Mint Hill Madness parade.

Carol Hambridge: Matthews Alive inspired artist’s downtown mural.

Derek James: WCCB anchor’s spicy takes drew ire from Howard Stern.

Maddie Miller: 9-year-old sold 4,203 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Jerry Mullis: Chaired Mint Hill VFD, transferring EMS to town.

Bob Sebrosky: Shape guy impressed neighbors with geometric sculptures.