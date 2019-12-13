Scarborough makes case for consistency

CHARLOTTE – Consistency will be a key part of Ella Scarborough’s reelection campaign.

Scarborough, a Democrat, has served as an at-large member of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners since 2014. She served on Charlotte City Council from 1987 to 1997.

“I think I have done a very good job for the people of Mecklenburg County,” she said. “I’d like to continue doing that job.”

Scarborough said many board members are running for reelection because two years is not enough to make a significant impact. She hopes to see the board move in a consistent direction.

“You know what happens when you get only two years and someone’s not reelected and they had a direction on where they thought we should go, all of a sudden, we’re not going that way because that person wasn’t reelected,” Scarborough said. “We need to keep moving down the road.”

She said consistency is what the board is missing compared to other counties in the country. When the board has attended events elsewhere, she has noticed counties consistently communicate what they are doing. She would like to publicly communicate Mecklenburg County’s accomplishments.

She also hopes to see consistency in education.

“I think consistency is important, particularly with our schools and ensuring that our children are getting a good education because it’s amazing that we have basketball, football, baseball, everything in Mecklenburg County,” Scarborough said. “And some of the other counties are running rings around us because we’re not being consistent.”

Scarborough said another important part of consistency in education is making sure teachers are getting exactly what they need and ensuring the education system is up to par compared to others.

She would like to continue looking at housing issues with the city council.

In her time as an at-large member, she is most proud of connecting with the county’s smaller towns. She said there still needs to be more communication, but it is better than it was before.

“I’d like to sit down and have a talk with Matthews, Mint Hill, Davidson, Huntersville, those areas, whoever their leaders are,” Scarborough said. “We need to get together and make sure we’re on one card. I think we can do a better job of talking with all of the towns in Mecklenburg. The whole Mecklenburg County needs to be a part of what we do.”

Scarborough said paying attention to each town will increase equity in the region, an issue she is passionate about. She wants to learn the issues and dig deeper.

“Equity, to me, means that each town in Mecklenburg is equal to what our residents in each of the towns need,” Scarborough said. “We need to continue to sit down and talk about what the major issues are. Once we identify them, we need to put our money where our mouth is.”

Another important issue to Scarborough is reducing homicides in Mecklenburg County. In September, the board watched a presentation about approaching homicides from a public health crisis narrative. Many commissioners asked if the plan would be complete by the budget retreat in February. Scarborough said she is “definitely for this” and hopes to address the problem.

Scarborough plans to continue campaigning by attending events and meeting citizens.