Breaking down the 2020 election ballots

Mecklenburg County Commissioners

• District 5: Laura Meier (Dem) & Matthew Ridenhour (Rep)

Commissioner Susan Harden is not running for reelection, but the south Charlotte seat is not guaranteed to be a new face. Matthew Ridenhour, who lost the same seat to Harden by 1,104 votes in 2018, hopes to return to the board. He’ll face Laura Meier, co-president of the Charlotte Women’s March, in November.

• District 6: Joel Levy (Rep) & Susan Rodriguez McDowell (Dem)

Susan Rodriguez McDowell won the southern Mecklenburg seat in 2018 by defeating longtime commissioner Bill James. She will face Joel Levy, an attorney who lost to James in the 2016 Republican primary, in November.

• At-Large (3 seats): Leigh Altman (Dem), Pat Cotham (Dem), Tera Long (Dem), Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel (Dem), Ray McKinnon (Dem), Ella Scarborough (Dem), Lloyd Scher (Dem) & Brenda Stevenson (Dem)

Three seats are up for grabs, with one seat guaranteed to go to a newcomer, as Commissioner Trevor Fuller is running for U.S. Senate. Commissioners Pat Cotham and Ella Scarborough will have the advantage of name recognition in the eight-candidate primary in March. Ray McKinnon, a pastor with the United Methodist Church, and Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel, a consultant, ran for the same office in 2018. McKinnon came in fourth, trailing third-place Scarborough by 12,078 votes. McDaniel came in last in the seven-person race, trailing by 28,442 votes. Lloyd Scher, who served as a county commissioner from 1992 to 2000, hopes to return to the board. Others running include attorney Leigh Altman, activist Tera Long and Brenda Stevenson. No Republicans are running.

Mecklenburg County

• Register of Deeds: Fred Smith (Dem)

Fred Smith defeated incumbent David Granberry by more than 17,000 votes in the 2016 Democratic primary, clearing the path to his first four-year term. He’s running unopposed.

NC State House

• District 88: Mary Belk (Dem) & David Tondreau (Rep)

Mary Belk has represented District 88 since defeating incumbent Rob Bryan in 2016. She’ll face challenger David Tondreau in November.

• District 99: Nasif Majeed (Dem) & Russell Rowe (Rep)

Nasif Majeed won the District 99 seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Rodney Moore in the Democratic primary and Joshua Niday in the general election. He’ll face Charlotte resident Russell Rowe in November.

• District 100: John Autry (Dem) & Kalle Thompson (Rep)

Former Charlotte City Councilman John Autry succeeded Tricia Cotham as the District 100 rep in 2016. He’ll face childbirth educator Kalle Thompson in November.

• District 103: Rachel Hunt (Dem) & Bill Brawley (Rep)

Rachel Hunt won the District 103 seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Bill Brawley by 68 votes. Both have filed again, setting up a rematch in November.

• District 104: Brandon Lofton (Dem) & Don Pomeroy (Rep)

Brandon Lofton became the District 104 representative in 2018 by defeating incumbent Andy Dulin. Business executive Don Pomeroy will face Lofton in November.

• District 105: Wesley Harris (Dem) & Amy Bynum (Rep)

Wesley Harris claimed the District 105 seat by beating incumbent Scott Stone in 2018. Amy Bynum, a leader within the Mecklenburg County Republican Party, will face him in November.

NC State Senate

• District 37: Jeff Jackson (Dem), Sonja Nichols (Rep) & Jeff Scott (Lib)

Since his appointment to replace Dan Clodfelter in 2014, Jeff Jackson has been elected to three terms. He’ll have two opponents in November. South Charlotte resident Jeff Scott has previously sought seats on the Charlotte City Council and U.S. Congress. Sonja Nichols, an entrepreneur who serves as president of Good Friends Charlotte, is also in the race.

• District 39: Darrell Bonapart (Dem), DeAndrea Salvador (Dem) & Joshua Niday (Rep)

Rob Bryan was appointed in October to serve the remainder of Dan Bishop’s term as he left for Congress. However, he’s not in this race. Army veteran Darrell Bonapart and nonprofit CEO DeAndrea Salvador will face off in the March primary. The winner faces Joshua Niday in November.

• District 40: Joyce Waddell (Dem) & Bobbie Shields (Rep)

Joyce Waddell has represented District 40 for three terms, succeeding Malcolm Graham, who opted for a run for Congress. Bobbie Shields, a former county employee and current small business owner, is challenging Waddell for the second consecutive election. Waddell carried 75.6% of the vote in that race.

Council of State

• N.C. Governor: Al Pisano (CST), Roy Cooper (Dem), Ernest Reeves (Dem), Steven DiFiore (Lib), Holly Grange (Rep) and Dan Forest (Rep).

Roy Cooper became governor after defeating Pat McCrory in 2016. He’s seeking another term. Three Charlotte residents are in the race, including Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who will have a March primary. Retired police officer Al Pisano and Steven DiFiore, a leader within the county’s Libertarian Party, will be on the November ballot.

• Lieutenant Governor: Chaz Beasley (Dem), Yvonne Holley (Dem), Ron Newton (Dem) Allen Thomas (Dem), Bill Toole (Dem), Terry Van Duyn (Dem), Buddy Bengel (Rep) Deborah Cochran (Rep), Renee Ellmers (Rep) Greg Gebhardt (Rep), Mark Johnson (Rep), John Ritter (Rep), Mark Robinson (Rep), Scott Stone (Rep) & Andy Wells (Rep).

With Lt. Gov. Dan Forest seeking the office of governor, six Democrats and nine Republicans are vying for lieutenant governor. Three Charlotte-area residents are among them: N.C. Rep. Chaz Beasley (D-92), former state legislator Scott Stone and attorney Bill Toole.

• Insurance Commissioner: Wayne Goodwin (Dem), Mike Causey (Rep) & Ronald Pierce (Rep)

Mike Causey defeated incumbent Wayne Goodwin for the seat in 2016. Ronald Pierce, of Charlotte, faced Causey in the 2016 primary, with Causey earning 41% of the vote in a three-man race. Pierce claimed nearly 26% of the vote.

• Superintendent of Public Instruction: James Barrett (Dem), Constance (Lav) Johnson (Dem), Jen Mangrum (Dem), Michael Maher (Dem), Keith Sutton (Dem), Craig Horn (Rep) & Catherine Truitt (Rep)

Mark Johnson has served as state superintendent since 2016, but he is not seeking reelection. Constance Johnson, principal of the Johnson Burton Learning Center in Charlotte, is one of five Democrats in the race. N.C. Rep Craig Horn, of Union County, is running on the Republican side.

• Treasurer: Dimple Ajmera (Dem), Ronnie Chatterji (Dem) Matt Leatherman (Dem) & Dale Folwell (Rep)

Dale Folwell has served as treasurer since 2017. he’ll face the winner of a three-candidate Democratic primary, which includes Charlotte City Council at-large member Dimple Ajmera.

U.S. Senate

• Tillis seat: Kevin Hayes (CST), Cal Cunningham (Dem), Trevor Fuller (Dem), Atul Goel (Dem), Ericka Smith (Dem), Steve Swenson (Dem), Shannon Bray (Lib), Larry Holmquist (Rep), Sharon Hudson (Rep), Thom Tillis (Rep) & Paul Wright (Rep)

Thom Tillis, of Huntersville, has served as a U.S. senator since defeating incumbent Kay Hagan in 2014. The race has attracted at least 10 other challenges, including Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller.

U.S. House

• District 9: Clayton Brooks III (Dem), Harry Southerland (Dem), Cynthia Wallace (Dem), Marcus Williams (Dem) & Dan Bishop (Rep)

Dan Bishop is running for reelection to the District 9 seat he won in September. He’ll face the winner of four Democratic challengers, including Cynthia Wallace, a congressional chair with the N.C. Democratic Party, in November.

• District 12: Alma Adams (Dem), Keith Cradle (Dem) & Bill Brewster (Rep)

Alma Adams, who represents District 12, is running for a fourth term. She’ll have to face Keith Cradle, director of youth/juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, in the March primary. The winner will face Charlotte small business owner Bill Brewster in November.