Dining Scores for Dec. 6 to Jan. 1

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Dec. 6-Jan. 1:

Lowest Score

• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St., Matthews – 90.5

Violations include: Certified person wasn’t available; gallon bucket of clam chowder wasn’t cooled within parameters; foods in flip-top unit on cook line weren’t cold enough; two spray bottles in server area didn’t have labels; and box of raw chicken was stored on floor under shelf in walk-in cooler.

• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill – 89

Violations include: Employees needed to wash hands more; raw chicken wings were in uncovered container above a batch of spring rolls in walk-in cooler; egg rolls on speed rack and raw chicken on prep counter weren’t cold enough; and staff plating food needed hair restraints.

Matthews

• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St. – 90.5

• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 93

• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5

• Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 95.5

• Harris Teeter produce, 3100 Weddington Road – 97

• Pepero Oriental Foods, 10920 Monroe Road – 94

• Sabor Al Paladar, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 93

• Yafa Halal Market, 10046 E. Independence Blvd. – 92

Mint Hill

• Food Lion deli, 8118 Blair Road – 97

• Food Lion market, 8118 Blair Road – 99

• Food Lion produce, 8118 Blair Road – 98.5

• Food Lion deli, 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99

• Food Lion meat & seafood, 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99

• Food Lion produce, 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98.5

• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive – 89

• Publix deli & cheese, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98

• Publix meat market, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98

• Publix produce, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5

• Publix seafood, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100

• Stooges Pub & Grub, 13230 Albemarle Road – 93.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 94.5

• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5

• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 93.5

• Little Caesar’s, 9009 Albemarle Road – 95.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Community Culinary School, 9315 Monroe Road – 96.5

• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 97