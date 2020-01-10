Dining Scores for Dec. 6 to Jan. 1

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Dec. 6-Jan. 1:
• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St., Matthews – 90.5
Violations include: Certified person wasn’t available; gallon bucket of clam chowder wasn’t cooled within parameters; foods in flip-top unit on cook line weren’t cold enough; two spray bottles in server area didn’t have labels; and box of raw chicken was stored on floor under shelf in walk-in cooler.
• New Asian Cuisine, 7114 Brighton Park Drive, Mint Hill – 89
Violations include: Employees needed to wash hands more; raw chicken wings were in uncovered container above a batch of spring rolls in walk-in cooler; egg rolls on speed rack and raw chicken on prep counter weren’t cold enough; and staff plating food needed hair restraints.
Matthews
• Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 91.5
• Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 95.5
• Harris Teeter produce, 3100 Weddington Road – 97
• Pepero Oriental Foods, 10920 Monroe Road – 94
• Sabor Al Paladar, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 93
• Yafa Halal Market, 10046 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
Mint Hill
• Food Lion deli, 8118 Blair Road – 97
• Food Lion market, 8118 Blair Road – 99
• Food Lion produce, 8118 Blair Road – 98.5
• Food Lion deli, 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99
• Food Lion meat & seafood, 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99
• Food Lion produce, 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 98.5
• Publix deli & cheese, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Publix meat market, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Publix produce, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Publix seafood, 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Stooges Pub & Grub, 13230 Albemarle Road – 93.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 94.5
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 93.5
• Little Caesar’s, 9009 Albemarle Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Community Culinary School, 9315 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 97
