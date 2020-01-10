Mint Hill Crime Scene (Dec. 2-29)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents Dec. 2-29:

Alcohol

• 7000 block of Brighton Park Drive: DWI. Dec. 24

• 5900 block of Brightstar Valley Road: DWI & Careless driving. Dec. 28

Assault/Threats

• 2400 block of Fox Hollow Road: Communicating threats. Dec. 26

• 3300 block of Winter Health Way: Communicating threats. Dec. 28

• 9200 block of Chislehurst Road: Assault on female & communicating threats. Dec. 2

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Communicating threats. Dec. 3

• Morgan Glen Drive: Simple assault and assault by pointing a gun. Dec. 12

Break-Ins

• 4700 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Burglary & willful/wanton injury to real property. Dec. 13

• 4800 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Breaking and entering. Dec. 13

Break-Ins, Vehicles

• 9100 block of Lawyers Road: Theft from vehicle & damage to property. Dec. 7

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Theft from vehicle. Dec. 23

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Theft from vehicle. Dec. 25 (2 cases)

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Theft from vehicle. Dec. 27

Drugs

• 6800 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance. Dec. 23

Fraud

• 3900 block of Martele Drive: Obtaining by false pretenses. Dec. 13

• 9100 block of Echo Lane: Identity theft. Dec. 6

• 9100 block of Lawyers Road: Defrauding an innkeeper. Dec. 10

Property Damage

• 4600 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Injury to real property. Dec. 24

• 8000 block of Truelight Church Road: Damage to property. Dec. 4

• 9800 block of Central Drive: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Dec. 12

Thefts

• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Larceny. Dec. 9

• 6400 block of Hove Road: Larceny. Dec. 3

• 9200 block of Lawyers Road: Larceny. Dec. 23

• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Larceny. Dec. 4

• 10200 block of Grand Junction Road: Theft of registration plate. Dec. 2

• 10800 block of Arlington Church Road: Larceny. Dec. 6

Thefts, Vehicle

• 3600 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: Motor vehicle theft. Dec. 2

• 7400 block of Happy Hollow Drive: Motor vehicle theft. Dec. 5

• I-485 (inner on-ramp at N.C. 218): Motor vehicle theft. Dec. 28

Weapons

• 14400 block of Idlewild Road: Carrying concealed gun. Dec. 28

Other

• 5900 block of Oak Drive: Recovered stolen property & hit/run. Dec. 13

• 8200 block of Wilson Woods Drive: Dog bite. Dec. 29

• 10900 block of Pine Grove Avenue: Illegal dumping. Dec. 12

• 12600 block of Telfair Meadow Drive: Tampering with vehicle & consuming under 21. Dec. 8

• Kool Springs Drive: Littering. Dec. 10