Mint Hill Crime Scene (Dec. 2-29)

The Mint Hill Police Department reported these incidents Dec. 2-29:
Alcohol
• 7000 block of Brighton Park Drive: DWI. Dec. 24
• 5900 block of Brightstar Valley Road: DWI & Careless driving. Dec. 28
Assault/Threats
• 2400 block of Fox Hollow Road: Communicating threats. Dec. 26
• 3300 block of Winter Health Way: Communicating threats. Dec. 28
• 9200 block of Chislehurst Road: Assault on female & communicating threats. Dec. 2
• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Communicating threats. Dec. 3
• Morgan Glen Drive: Simple assault and assault by pointing a gun. Dec. 12
Break-Ins
• 4700 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Burglary & willful/wanton injury to real property. Dec. 13
• 4800 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Breaking and entering. Dec. 13
Break-Ins, Vehicles
• 9100 block of Lawyers Road: Theft from vehicle & damage to property. Dec. 7
• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Theft from vehicle. Dec. 23
• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Theft from vehicle. Dec. 25 (2 cases)
• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Theft from vehicle. Dec. 27
Drugs
• 6800 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: Simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance. Dec. 23
Fraud
• 3900 block of Martele Drive: Obtaining by false pretenses. Dec. 13
• 9100 block of Echo Lane: Identity theft. Dec. 6
• 9100 block of Lawyers Road: Defrauding an innkeeper. Dec. 10
Property Damage
• 4600 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Injury to real property. Dec. 24
• 8000 block of Truelight Church Road: Damage to property. Dec. 4
• 9800 block of Central Drive: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Dec. 12
Thefts
• 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive: Larceny. Dec. 9
• 6400 block of Hove Road: Larceny. Dec. 3
• 9200 block of Lawyers Road: Larceny. Dec. 23
• 9500 block of Stoney Glen Drive: Larceny. Dec. 4
• 10200 block of Grand Junction Road: Theft of registration plate. Dec. 2
• 10800 block of Arlington Church Road: Larceny. Dec. 6
Thefts, Vehicle
• 3600 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road: Motor vehicle theft. Dec. 2
• 7400 block of Happy Hollow Drive: Motor vehicle theft. Dec. 5
• I-485 (inner on-ramp at N.C. 218): Motor vehicle theft. Dec. 28
Weapons
• 14400 block of Idlewild Road: Carrying concealed gun. Dec. 28
Other
• 5900 block of Oak Drive: Recovered stolen property & hit/run. Dec. 13
• 8200 block of Wilson Woods Drive: Dog bite. Dec. 29
• 10900 block of Pine Grove Avenue: Illegal dumping. Dec. 12
• 12600 block of Telfair Meadow Drive: Tampering with vehicle & consuming under 21. Dec. 8
• Kool Springs Drive: Littering. Dec. 10
