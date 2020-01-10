News Briefs for Jan. 10

Lottery winner may use money to create nonprofit

MINT HILL – Michael Rosenbrock, of Mint Hill, won $250,000 from a winning scratch-off ticket just before Christmas.

Rosenbrock told officials with the N.C. Education Lottery that he may use the $176,876 after taxes to start a nonprofit.

“There are so many things that we take for granted,” Rosenbrock told officials. “Clean water, food to eat, a roof over our head. Doing nonprofit work is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

He won one of three top prizes in the 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

Survey gauges county budget priorities

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County residents have until 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to participate in the Fiscal Year 2021 Resident Budget Priority Survey.

The survey features a list of questions that allows residents to indicate their budget priorities and how they would allocate money for different services. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete.

More than 2,300 residents have participated so far.

The survey may be found on the County’s website, www.MeckNC.gov.

Area hospitals restrict access to avoid spread of flu

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health is asking the community to keep visitors age 12 and under out of all acute care facilities due to the widespread outbreak of the flu virus throughout the community.

People 13 and older who are experiencing runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged not to visit patients being treated at Novant Health facilities, including hospitals in Matthews and Mint Hill.

“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Novant Health.

Physician named officer for state association

RALEIGH – Dr. Dimitrios (Takie) Hondros was installed as secretary/treasurer of the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians for a one-year term during the organization’s annual meeting in Asheville.

Hondros practices medicine at Novant Health Austin Village Family Medicine in Matthews.

He has been involved with the academy since the start of medical school at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

216-lot housing development proposed for Lawyers Road

MINT HILL – Mint Hill commissioners will hold a public hearing Jan. 9 for a rezoning that would allow a residential development with 216 lots on Lawyers Road.

Streetscape Land Partners has submitted an application that calls for 125 lots ranging in widths from 40 to 70 feet and another 70 lots as townhomes. It falls within the downtown code of six units per acre.

The project would be hemmed in between Lawyers Road, Bain School Road and N.C. 51.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane.