Art With Heart fundraiser combines art with healing

CHARLOTTE – Artist Mary Zio wanted her donation to the 20th annual Art With Heart on Feb. 29 to capture Safe Alliance’s work in the community.

“I chose ‘Vestige’ because it relays a sense of tranquility and peacefulness while expressing action through movement, which relates to what Safe Alliance does,” Zio said.

Her painting is one of many original pieces donated to Art With Heart, an art auction fundraiser to support those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

“WBTV QC Life” anchors Kristen Miranda and Dedrick Russell will emcee the 7 p.m. event, which features a live and silent auction, at Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art in Charlotte. General admission tickets cost $100 and are available online.

Amanda Cannavo, who chairs Art With Heart, noted the event represents a “unique collaboration with the creative community to create an exciting live and silent art auction.”

“While the event has grown and evolved over the past 20 years, one thing is consistent: it brings together community leaders, artists, gallery owners and patrons to raise much-needed funds for Safe Alliance,” Cannavo said.

Art With Heart has raised more than $1.9 million for Safe Alliance over its 20-year history, providing hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault in Mecklenburg County.

The live and silent auction has brought together more than 425 Charlotte community leaders, artists, gallery owners and patrons. Every dollar raised supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence and abuse.

On the web: https://e.givesmart.com/events/dyR/

About Safe Alliance

Safe Alliance provides hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault through shelter, counseling, legal and advocacy services as well as education, prevention programs, and institutional advocacy efforts.