Bowlero expands Carolina Lanes alley

MATTHEWS – What used to be AMF Carolina Lanes is now officially Bowlero Matthews.

Two years ago, Bowlero bought AMF Carolina Lanes and transformed it into a full entertainment center. The center now has new flooring, a new look and provides new experiences for visitors.

Visitors could get a taste of these experiences at the center’s grand opening Jan. 18 to celebrate their official rebranding as Bowlero Matthews.

“It’s not the old, mom-and-pop bowling alley that you were used to years ago,” General Manager Cle Daniels said. “We’re not just a bowling alley. It’s a full entertainment center now. There’s so much more to do.”

In the large space, Bowlero Matthews offers 56 bowling lanes, opportunities for bowling leagues, “extreme bowling” with glow in the dark lights and music, arcade games, three bars with premium drinks, a food menu to order at a table, lounging spaces or while guests bowl.

At the grand opening, guests were able to try Bowlero’s pizza, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings and other appetizers while getting to play rounds of bowling and arcade games.

With so much to offer, Bowlero provides a space for the whole family to enjoy.

“It’s an experience,” Daniels said. “It’s not just coming in and bowling and leaving. You really can make a whole day of it. The kids can come in and play arcade games while the parents bowl or grab a drink. It’s a little bit of everything.”

Daniels said Bowlero is also available for events, including birthday parties, corporate events and even weddings. There are many packages for the events, which include options for food and drinks depending on the type of experience a guest wants to host. He said between 15 and 20 events can be happening on any given Saturday.

As general manager, Daniels runs the entire operation of Bowlero Matthews, from the dining experience to the arcade games.

“It’s a lot,” Daniels laughed. “I have experience with businesses, and this is like, four or five businesses in one.”

This is the first Bowlero location in North Carolina. A second location in the Charlotte Epicentre will host its grand opening Jan. 25. Daniels said every location is different based on the needs of that particular location.

The Charlotte Epicentre location will have fewer bowling lanes and fewer opportunities to play in leagues but will offer more bar space, according to Daniels.

He also said Bowlero bought the Matthews location because they believed it could thrive there. He believes there really is something for everyone and wants visitors to experience it for themselves.

“Every type of person would enjoy this,” Daniels said. “It’s not just for one specific person. Everyone, from the corporate worker to the 4 and 5-year-old children, can enjoy. It’s fun and exciting.”

Want to go?

Bowlero Matthews is open Monday and Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight at 11210 Brigman Road. Call 704-841-7606 for details.