Matthews HELP Center exhibit winding down

For the first 25 years, the Matthews HELP Center was located in the Massey-Clark House (seen here), which now houses the Matthews Heritage Museum. In 2005, the center relocated to its current location on Ames Street. Photo courtesy of Matthews Heritage Museum

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum’s “House with a Heart” exhibit will be on display for two more weeks until Feb. 1.

The exhibit spotlights the 40-year anniversary of the Matthews HELP Center, which made its home for the first 25 years in the Massey-Clark House, now home to the museum.

The exhibit traces four decades of growth of the Matthews HELP Center from an all-volunteer agency assisting those needing aid and support to the professional staff of seven full-time and six part-time staff.

The community of Matthews rose to the challenge in 1979 when several churches, the Council of Aging and others recognized a need to assist those who needed guidance and temporary support.

The museum, located at 232 N. Trade St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

