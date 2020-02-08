8 ways to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day

You can bet your lucky charms that restaurants and bars across the region will serve green beer and Irish-inspired dishes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. But you can also find more immersive experiences that promote community and culture.

Here’s a heads up on eight major events and festivals being planned for St. Patrick’s Day.

Shamrock Crawl

We haven’t received anything official about the sixth annual festival, but hot spots along downtown Matthews, such as Carolina Beer Temple, Seaboard Brewing, The Loyalist Market and Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, are already making plans in anticipation for the celebration. The Carolina Beer Temple, Seaboard and The Loyalist will have Irish brews, while Grace O’Malley’s will have DJ Moe rocking the patio. We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.

• When: Times vary March 14

• Where: Downtown Matthews

• Details: www.facebook.com/MatthewsShamrockCrawl

St. Patrick’s Weekend Party

Details are beginning to form like a beautiful glass of Guinness in regarding Mary O’Neill’s annual St. Patrick weekend. Lipstick on a Pig and Smokin’ Gunn are among bands that will be rocking the Irish pub. South Charlotte Dog Rescue will be among the vendors at the event.

• When: March 13 and 14

• Where: 116 W. North Main St., Waxhaw

• Details: www.maryoneills.com

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Jim Mannix, president of the Notre Dame Club of Charlotte, will serve as the grand marshal for the 24th annual parade. He’ll be joined by pipe bands, dancers, drum lines and beauty queens. More than 135 entries will participate. The parade starts at North Tryon and 9th streets. It continues south to 3rd Street, where it takes a left and marches down 3rd Street to Caldwell Street.

• When: 11 a.m. March 14

• Where: Uptown Charlotte

• Details: www.charlottestpatsday.com

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Come for the parade but stay for the festival. The Charlotte Goes Green/St. Patrick’s Day Festival features more than 60 vendors selling arts, crafts, food and drink. The event includes live music, Irish dancers and a Celtic Kidz Zone.

• When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14

• Where: South Tryon Street from 3rd Street to Levine Avenue of the Arts, Charlotte

• Details: www.charlottestpatsday.com

Murder Most Green Murder Mystery

The Charlotte Murder Mystery Company brings a fun whodunit to Treehouse Vineyards. Make your reservations today to help solve the mystery of who killed Patrick Flaherty, the owner of a 100-year old plant nursery. Tickets cost $20, which include a drink.

• When: 3:30-6 p.m. March 15

• Where: 301 Bay St., Monroe

• Details: www.treehousevineyards.com

Celtic Festival

The eighth annual Celtic Festival attracts musicians, dancers, bagpipers and warriors. It’s a great place to check out historic encampments, as well as watch traditional competitive games. Food trucks and craft beer will be available. Admission costs $9 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 6-12 and 62 and older, free for ages 5 and younger.

• When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 and 15

• Where: Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville

• Details: www.lattaplantation.org

Green River Revival

There’s probably not a better venue to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than a green river, but that’s one of several reasons to check out the U.S. National Whitewater Center. The festivities kick off with the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run. They continue with yoga and live music from Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Lee Fields & The Expressions.

• When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 14

• Where: 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte

• Details: www.usnwc.org

St. Paddy’s Fest!

You’re going to get more than a night of green beer at a place named Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House. The restaurant is planning a week’s worth of activities in celebration, including the Shamrock Crawl on March 14, a parking lot party with music and bounce house on March 15, Irish trivia on March 16, St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 and the Whisk[e]y Club of Matthews tasting Jameson on March 18.

• When: Various times March 14-18

• Where: 157 N. Trade St., Matthews

• Details: www.gomalleys.com