Former child care provider gives grandparenting lessons

CHARLOTTE – First-time author Linda MacConnachie has released a self-help book for grandparents, “This Was Not on My Bucket List: Navigating ‘Old School’ Grandparenting in a ‘Newfangled’ World.”

The former child care provider was inspired by her own journey that, despite deep love and affection for her 10 grandchildren, proved to be a new job in itself.

As the former owner and director of Sunshine Station Child Development Centers in Indian Trail, MacConnachie is no stranger to children’s many needs – from nutritional requirements to discipline to what to do when a kid just won’t stop biting. What she didn’t count on, however, was the time commitment required of grandparents in the 21st century and the language of an increasingly technological society.

“Thanks to the many questions from my fellow yogis about temper tantrums, time-outs and terrible twos (oops, teens), I was inspired to share my experience as Nana with others,” MacConnachie said. “Being on speed dial for 10 grands was not on my bucket list. But, having been an early childhood educator for over 30 years, I thought I had all the answers and was ready to step up and Nana. Boy, was I wrong!”

Realizing she was likely not the only person who was overwhelmed with the many responsibilities of grandparenting, MacConnachie picked up her pen.

“The rules of the game were changed,” she said. “Times have moved from the wooden spoon to the negotiating table with mini-CEOs in control. The response to ‘because I said so’ is now ‘you are not the boss of me!’ Throw in your picky eater saying, ‘I’m allergic to broccoli’ and game on!”

The book, released by Warren Publishing, hit No. 1 on Amazon’s Hot New Release List for grandparents during her second week, according to MacConnachie. You can also find it at her website, www.SOSNavigations.com.