Harmony Hills gets OK to change townhome elevations

MATTHEWS – The town has granted a request by Century Communities to make changes to elevations of townhomes in the Harmony Hills development currently under construction.

Changes included adding three new floor plans to accommodate market demand, incorporating porches on end units and making cosmetic changes to doors, windows and trim.

Commissioner John Urban offered some design suggestions during the Jan. 13 meeting, which prompted the board to defer the decision to Jan. 27 to give the company time to review. Urban was OK with the company’s changes Jan. 27.

“It supports economic viability of the future development.,” Urban said. “The elevations are not substantially changed from the originally approved elevations. It is also reasonable because it allows for the mix of elevations, floor plan layouts and the overall development has not changed.”