Charlotte Academy of Music shifts to online lessons

MATTHEWS – Charlotte Academy of Music has moved lessons and classes online so faculty can continue connecting with their students despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Music has the potential to make us feel connected to all of humanity,” owner Regina Ziliani said. “We certainly need that now more than ever. Music itself is a conversation between the performer and the audience. At its very core, music means connection.”

Charlotte Academy of Music instructors started teaching private lessons and group classes online March 16.

“Our students are now seeing their own teachers learning something new, trying something they’ve never done before…virtual lessons. I think that inspires our students,” Ziliani said. “It’s so nice to see our students’ faces and continue that connection each week. I’ve heard from numerous parents that are incredibly thankful we are able to continue on, offering some sense of normalcy during an uncertain time.”

Teachers are using various platforms to deliver their lessons online. Zoom is the platform of choice for most. Others are using FaceTime and Google Hangouts.

Nothing compares to playing live music together in-person, but virtual lessons are a welcome way for students to progress.

Charlotte Academy of Music continues to find ways to elevate their students’ music experience.

Ziliani has designed a portal on the studio’s website where Charlotte Academy of Music students can access a wealth of digital resources in music theory and songwriting.

Charlotte Academy of Music students are working toward a Virtual Recital, which will be held in early May via the studio’s YouTube channel.