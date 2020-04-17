Sister City Group’s photo contest focuses on home adventures

MATTHEWS – “Home adventures” is the theme of the Matthews, USA/Sainte-Maxime, France Sister City Group’s Trans-Atlantic Photo Contest.

The contest is one way the club engages in cultural exchange and understanding of the respective towns and their cultures.

Matthews and Sainte-Maxime became Sister Cities in April 2015. Former Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey visited Sainte-Maxime last summer to reaffirm the partnership between the cities.

The contest prompt is as follows: “The word ‘adventure’ can have many interpretations – we want to see what yours is! Especially these days when we need to find ways to get creative while we get used to this new way of living. Engage in your own personal adventure, whether on a walk outside or while experiencing your everyday routine at home. Let’s share this experience with others, capturing a moment from our personal journey that we can share in a photograph!”

Each photo submission must be accompanied by a title and the name of the photographer. Up to three digital photographs may be submitted per person. All entries must be submitted through April 30 to SisterCityParlezFrancais@gmail.com.

The winner will receive a complimentary one-hour French lesson by an accredited French teacher via a virtual Zoom meeting. The second-place winner will receive a $10 Amazon gift certificate.

Entries will be featured virtually and sent to Sainte-Maxime for display in the reciprocal 2020 Trans-Atlantic Photo Contest.

Winners will be featured in Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly.

