Charlotte Mecklenburg Library offers slew of digital resources

Libraries may be closed, but you can still take advantage of some aspects of these institutions from home. There are many digital resources that come free with a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library card. All you have to do is log on.

Watch movies

Tired of Netflix? Kanopy is a video streaming service with thousands of independent films, documentaries and children’s movies. During library closure for COVID-19, cardholders can view 10 items from Kanopy per month for free. Every film has a three-day rental. Details: www.cmlibrary.org/blog/now-streaming-top-5-movies-kanopy-library-customers

Learn a language

Check “learn a new language” off your bucket list with Mango, a free software with over 70 world language courses and over 17 ESL/ELL courses. Plus, the library offers a digital language-learning classroom to make it even easier. Details: www.cmlibrary.org/resource/mango-languages

Jam out

Have a dance party in the kitchen with Freegal, a free music service with access to more than 10 million songs and Sony Music’s catalog of artists. Library customers get five free music downloads a week and unlimited music streaming until Sept. 30. Once downloaded, the songs are yours to keep. Details: www.cmlibrary.org/resource/freegal-music

Relax your mind

Times are stressful, which is why it’s important to carve time out of the day to relax with guided meditation. Heartfulness meditation trainer Pam Turner teaches virtual classes on how to find stillness and connect with your inner wisdom. Details: www.cm library.org/event/132198-mindful-mondays- guided-relaxation-and-meditation-virtual

Brush up on business

Quarantine can lead to crazy ideas, but with the library’s help, starting your own business isn’t one of them. The library offers many resources that entrepreneurs and small business owners can access for free. You can even book a one-on-one video call with a librarian to help you access the library’s online business resources like directories, databases with demographics, mapping tools, market and industry reports. Details: www.cmli brary.org/2020-may-small-business-month

Virtual programming

Participate in a storytime with your family or get resume help from the comfort of your couch. Every week, the library offers a wide range of virtual programming for children, teens and adults. Details: www.cmlibrary.org/virtual-programming