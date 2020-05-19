Cruel summer: COVID-19 cancels, postpones popular festivals

Efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 led to the postponement and cancellation of many of the region’s most cherished family traditions. The pandemic soured St. Patrick’s Day, kept the Easter Bunny at bay and sank Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Here’s an update on major festivals that have been either canceled or postponed.

BeachFest Matthews

• Originally scheduled: May 8 to 9

• Venue: Stumptown Park in Matthews

• Status: Postponed

It’s bad enough that hanging out at the beach is frowned upon. It’s a double bummer that this two-day beach music festival has been postponed to Oct. 16 and 17 – plenty of time though to rehearse those shag dance steps.

Charlotte Pride Festival

• Originally scheduled: Aug. 1 to 2

• Venue: Uptown Charlotte

• Status: Canceled

The festival would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. Organizers also canceled all in-person events in the days leading up to the festival, such as the Queen City’s Annual LGBTQ Film Festival, as well as Charlotte Black Pride in July.

Charlotte Water Lantern Festival

• Originally scheduled: May 23

• Venue: Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall

• Status: Postponed

Like many spring and summer festivals, this one has its fair share of music and food, but the main attraction is visual in the form of lanterns floating on water. The event was postponed to Aug. 8.

July 4th Parade

• Originally scheduled: July 4

• Venue: Downtown Indian Trail

• Status: Canceled

Indian Trail is one of the most patriotic towns in the region and one of the best at throwing a good old fashioned parade. So it’s doubly disappointing the town canceled its signature Fourth of July event.

Heroes Con

• Originally scheduled: June 19 to 21

• Venue: Charlotte Convention Center

• Status: Canceled

Heroes Aren’t Hard To Find has organized its annual Heroes Convention since 1982. The comic book store is already booking guests for the 2021 show, allowing cosplayers more time to perfect their outfits.

Kaleidoscope Festival

• Originally scheduled: May 16

• Venue: Downtown Waxhaw

• Status: Canceled

This spring arts festival usually draws about 5,000 people to downtown. Last year’s event integrated food with a Taste of Waxhaw theme. Artists and restaurants will have to keep their distance for now.

Matthews Alive

• Originally scheduled: Sept. 4 to 7

• Venue: Downtown Matthews

• Status: Canceled

Organizers said they could not work out the logistics of social distancing for the thousands of people that flood downtown for the annual Labor Day festival. This is a huge blow for the dozens of nonprofits that split the festival’s proceeds.

Mint Hill Madness

• Originally scheduled: May 15-17

• Venue: Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park

• Status: Postponed

The town’s signature festival is a tradition going on 37 years, so it was a sigh of relief for many that the event would not be canceled but postponed to Aug. 6 to 8. Attractions include outdoor concerts and fireworks.

Queen’s Cup Steeplechase

• Originally scheduled: April 25

• Venue: Mineral Springs

• Status: Canceled

The Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation was set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The silver jubilee would have offered top-notch tailgating and horse racing while raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Speed Street

• Originally scheduled: May 21-23

• Venue: Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte

• Status: Postponed

Speed Street is the festival that celebrates NASCAR’s presence in Charlotte. It’s the perfect way to prep for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It has been moved to Oct. 8 to 10 – just in time for the Bank of America Roval 400 on Oct. 11.

Summer Pops

• Originally scheduled: June and July

• Venue: Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall

• Status: Canceled

The Charlotte Symphony traditionally performs a series of outdoor concerts that culminate with a Fourth of July performance. “Celebrate America” provided the perfect occasion for a picnic and fireworks.

Taste of Charlotte

• Originally scheduled: June 5 to 7

• Venue: Uptown Charlotte

• Status: Postponed

Usually a kickoff to summer, the festival will now usher in fall. Save up your money to buy tokens for the event Sept. 18 to 20. Tokens can be redeemed for samples from dozens of Charlotte restaurants.

Wells Fargo Championship

• Originally scheduled: April 27 to May 3

• Venue: Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte

• Status: Canceled

The golf tournament allows local fans the opportunity to support and watch up close the best players in the world. The PGA Tour canceled all events through May 10; however, pro golf will return to south Charlotte with the 2021 President’s Cup.