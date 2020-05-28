Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopens for business

MATTHEWS – The Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopened its doors to shoppers and donors on May 12.

The store, located at 2447 E. John St., accepts donations and sells home improvement items to the public at a fraction of the cost. The ReStore is open to shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Merchandise is sanitized or quarantined before it is placed on the sales floor. Staff wears face masks and gloves.

Contactless drop-off for donations spans from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. They are also scheduling free contactless pickup of larger items, such as appliances and furniture.

Donors doing drop-off are asked to unload all items in the designated drop-off area where they will be assessed by staff.

Donations scheduled for pickup must be located in a garage, a driveway, or other outdoor location.

Donors can visit www.greatermatthewshabitat.org/restoredonate for details on what items can be accepted for donation or to schedule a pickup.

Proceeds from the Greater Matthews ReStore are used to support Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity’s mission of bringing people together by building homes through affordable housing in the Matthews, Mint Hill, and Stallings.