Matthews Alive will not happen in 2020

MATTHEWS – Matthews Alive has been canceled for 2020.

Lee Anne Moore, the event’s executive director, emailed sponsors and exhibits May 15 to break the news about her board’s decision to cancel the Labor Day festival.

“It is an extremely difficult decision to make, but we feel that it is the most responsible one – and the best way to keep everyone safe at this time,” she wrote. “We hope to come back stronger than ever in 2021, and want you to be with us again when that time comes!”

Organizers said they could not work out the logistics of social distancing and santization for the thousands of people that flood downtown Matthews for the event.

The festival dates back at least 27 years. It has served as a fundraising source for many nonprofit groups across the region.