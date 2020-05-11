Sister City photo contest showcases ‘Home Adventures’

MATTHEWS – Nanda Jayaseelan won first place in the Great Trans-Atlantic Photography Contest with her entry, “Artist in Residence,” which captures a child decorating a tree stump with a piece of blue chalk.

The contest is part of a cultural exchange between the towns of Matthews and Sainte-Maxime, France.

The French town held a photo contest in fall 2019 with the theme “Voyages Here & There.” COVID-19 prompted Matthews to tweak the theme of its reciprocal contests to “Home Adventures.”

The Matthews Sister City Association encouraged participants to engage in their own personal adventure and share a moment from that experience with others in a photograph.

Mia Gilmore placed second with “Daydreaming.” Teresa Lewis placed third with “Secret Garden.”

First and second place winners won a complimentary French lesson and Amazon gift certificates.

Matthews and Sainte-Maxime became Sister Cities in April 2015. Mayors from both towns signed partnership declarations through Sister Cities International. Leaders have also visited their Sister City counterparts.

Anyone interested in joining the Matthews Sister City Association may email Gretchen Clardy at SisterCityParlezFrancais@gmail.com.

