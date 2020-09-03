Matthews Heritage Museum opening back up

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum is reopening to the public Sept. 10.

The museum recommends people make a reservation before arriving. Five visitors will be allowed in the museum at a time.

Drop-in guests will be allowed if no other visitors are in the museum.

The museum will continue giving tours, but guides will be positioned six feet away.

Patrons have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer upon entering. Some museum features that patrons could touch prior to COVID-19 have been removed from display.

The museum will continue to display its latest exhibit, “My Favorite Things: Ladies Accessories.” The exhibit features hats, purses, hankies, gloves, shoes and jewelry from the early 20th century to the 1950s.

Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 232 N. Trade St. Admission is charged. Staff can take your credit card information when you register.

Call 704-708-4996 or visit www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org for details.