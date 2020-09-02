Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 ambassadors start this month

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has hired its first six COVID ambassadors. They are expected to start working in the community next week.

“These ambassadors are a critical addition to our public health team,” said Angela Lee, assistant public health director for preventative health. “They’ll not only work to support our current pandemic outreach and education, but they will also help us directly engage with businesses, residents and community groups.”

Ambassadors will educate businesses to support voluntary compliance with county, state and federal regulations concerning COVID-19. They will provide community outreach and education on all prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands.

“As our numbers improve, we have to remain focused on those efforts that are making a difference,” said Gibbie Harris, Public Health Director. “We see these ambassadors as part of our county’s ongoing COVID response.”