Matthews congregation names new bishop, counselors

by Amy Cunningham

MATTHEWS — The Matthews congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Jason Michel is succeeding Jesse Conn, who served faithfully for five years.

A unique characteristic of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is its lay ministry. All local leadership roles are voluntary, with no financial compensation received for time served. A bishop is

not voted in nor does a person request this responsibility. Rather, area leaders seek guidance through prayer to determine who should be given the assignment.

Once the position is extended and accepted by the individual, it is presented to the congregation for a sustaining vote.

It was an especially joyful day when the Matthews congregation sustained Bishop Michel. It was the first time they were able to meet in person since the pandemic.

“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve, “ Michel said.

Michel was born and raised in New Jersey. He lived in Utah before moving to Charlotte five years ago with his wife, Andreanna, and their two children. He works as a hedge fund accountant and enjoys golf, woodworking, camping and “just fixing things.”

In addition to spiritual counseling, a bishop ensures the temporal needs of members are met, organizes church services and oversees the practical matters of record-keeping, finances and the care of the meetinghouse.

Two counselors have been called to assist Bishop Michel in his responsibilities: Nicholas Cunningham and Tyler Ellett. Together, they will support members of the Matthews congregation in their efforts to follow Jesus Christ.

This is actually the second time that Michel will be serving as a bishop.

“If I have learned anything, it is that I am just one cog in the wheel of the church,” he said. “It takes every member doing their part to make the wheel turn, and great things can happen.”

Want to go?

The Matthews congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets on Sundays at 11 a.m. while closely following CDC safety guidelines. The meetinghouse is at 13925 Thompson Road in Mint Hill.