Matthews launches Halloween-themed scavenger hunt

MATTHEWS – Halloween witches stole a dozen small jack-o-lanterns and hid them all over town.

The Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department is asking everyone to help look for them, based on clues the witches left at the community center.

The Halloween Heist will take place over three weeks from Oct.16 to 30.

Twelve small jack-o-lanterns will be hidden around Matthews, on town property, at landmarks and around signature locations. Clues will be posted on the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Department Facebook page each week:

• Oct. 16: First four jack-o-lanterns are hidden and their first four clues will be posted.

• Oct. 23: Four more jack-o-lanterns are hidden and their four clues will be posted.

• Oct. 30: Four final jack-o-lanterns are hidden and their four final clues will be posted.

Anyone finding one of the 12 small jack-o-lanterns should bring it to the Matthews Community Center to claim a Halloween Heist Grand Prize – a $50 gift card. Call ahead first at 704-321-7275.

The town requests one jack-o-lantern per family.

Participants should hunt cautiously, taking care around plants, wildlife and property. Jack-o-lanterns will not be hidden in dangerous spots, but hunters should also be cautious around rocks, creeks and natural holes.

