Bidding has started for this year’s Festival of Trees

Levine Senior Center has participated in the Festival of the Trees in the past. Photo courtesy of Novant Health

MATTHEWS – Novant Health Matthews Medical Center kicked off bidding Nov. 19 for the 12th annual Festival of Trees.

This year’s event is virtual due to COVID-19, so the community can’t see the trees in person. However, people can go online to see trees from the likes of Carotek, Chick-fil-A, Flooring Solutions and Trinity Prep School.

Some trees represent offices under the Novant Health umbrella.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Matthews HELP Center, Matthews Free Medical Clinic, Levine Senior Center and C.O.S. Kids. Bid on your favorites at https://one.bidpal.net/matthewsfestivaloftrees/welcome through noon Dec. 14.