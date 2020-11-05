Businesses can apply for COVID-19 relief

The Town of Matthews announced that applications are now being accepted for a second round of the Matthews CARES Act Funding Relief Program.

The town created the grant program to encourage and support the community as it responds to challenges brought on by COVID-19. The first round of funding included small business and nonprofits, while Round II is for businesses only.

The program will provide one-time reimbursable grants of up to $10,000 to help offset the impacts of the pandemic. The source of funding for the grant program is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Federal stimulus package.

Businesses that meet eligibility requirements and grant criteria may apply for up to $10,000 in reimbursement funds via the grant application for qualifying expenses incurred March 1 to Oct 31.

Eligible applications will be selected for review on a lottery basis until available funds are exhausted.

A complete grant application with all required additional documents must be received by noon Nov. 16 to be considered.

Completed applications and supporting materials should be emailed to matthews@matthewsnc.gov or dropped off marked ATTN: CARES Act Grant – Round II to Matthews Town Hall (232 Matthews Station St., Matthews, NC 28105).

Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted. Visit www.matthewsnc.gov/cares for details.