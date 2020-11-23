Levine Senior Center plans holiday meal drive-by

The Levine Senior Center has received several notes in appreciation of its drive-by meals program. Photo courtesy of Levine Senior Center

MATTHEWS – The Levine Senior Center has worked to keep socially isolated older adults connected to the community by providing drive-by meals since April.

Center leadership Dahn Jenkins and Christiana Walters have been buying and preparing meals for more than 100 seniors each week. They invite older adults to the center to pick them up as well as to exchange books and puzzles.

When they realized a community organization canceled its popular senior breakfast this year due to the pandemic, Levine Senior Center sought to expand its drive-by meals program for the holidays.

Levine Senior Center is holding a Drive By Holiday Meal and Care Package Event from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The center will serve a free hot meal with a bag of gifts and fruit basket.

”We know that this event will provide some warmth and cheer and boost the morale of the seniors that have been isolated due to the pandemic,” said Walters, the center’s program director.

The center has received many touching letters from older adults that have received meals during the pandemic.

One older adult wrote how much she valued the interaction since losing her husband and son-in-law earlier in the year. Another thanked the center for ”bringing some sunshine into our lives during this troubling time.”

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center is helping with some of the meal costs. Walters also launched a fundraiser on Facebook that has been posted to the center’s page (@Levineseniorcenter).