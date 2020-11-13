Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 6 to 12:



Lowest Scores

• Restaurante Y Pupuseria Genesis, 7012 Albemarle Road – 90.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; cooked chicken, cheese pupusa mix and cooked beans weren’t held hot enough; foods in flip-top/reach-in cooler weren’t held cold enough; and foods prepared more than 24 hours ago didn’t have date markings.

Matthews

• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5

• Dilworth Coffee, 3016 Weddington Road – 98.5

• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 97.5

• Subway, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99

• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 95.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Circle K, 4921 Independence Blvd. – 98

• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98.5

• Little Caesars, 9009 Albemarle Road – 97.5

• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 99.5

