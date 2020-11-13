Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 6 to 12:
Lowest Scores
• Restaurante Y Pupuseria Genesis, 7012 Albemarle Road – 90.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; cooked chicken, cheese pupusa mix and cooked beans weren’t held hot enough; foods in flip-top/reach-in cooler weren’t held cold enough; and foods prepared more than 24 hours ago didn’t have date markings.
Matthews
• Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Dilworth Coffee, 3016 Weddington Road – 98.5
• Red Radish Catering Co, 10734 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Subway, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Target (Pizza Hut/Starbucks), 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99
• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 95.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Circle K, 4921 Independence Blvd. – 98
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Little Caesars, 9009 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
