Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 13 to 19:

Matthews

• Chef’s Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96

• Deep Sea Seafood Market, 10020 Monroe Road – 98

• Dorian’s Deli & Grill, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5

• Dunkin’, 9005 E. Independence Road – 96

• Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St. – 93

• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5

• Jet’s Pizza, 9920 Park Center Drive – 94.5

• Kristopher’s Sports Bar and Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 96.5

Mint Hill

• Jersey Mike’s, 7028 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5

• Jimmy Johns, 7014 Tutor St. – 99.5

• Publix (deli & cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96

• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100

• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100

• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Jersey Mike’s, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5

• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

Charlotte (28270)

• Chin Chin, 9856 Monroe Road – 94