Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 13 to 19:
Matthews
• Chef’s Catering, 1730 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96
• Deep Sea Seafood Market, 10020 Monroe Road – 98
• Dorian’s Deli & Grill, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97.5
• Dunkin’, 9005 E. Independence Road – 96
• Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St. – 93
• Golden Corral, 11025 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Jet’s Pizza, 9920 Park Center Drive – 94.5
• Kristopher’s Sports Bar and Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 96.5
Mint Hill
• Jersey Mike’s, 7028 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
• Jimmy Johns, 7014 Tutor St. – 99.5
• Publix (deli & cheese), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96
• Publix (meat market), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Publix (produce), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
• Publix (seafood), 6828 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Jersey Mike’s, 7309 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Tacos El Potosino, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Chin Chin, 9856 Monroe Road – 94
