3 reappointed to Mint Hill Board of Adjustment

MINT HILL – Town commissioners have reappointed Todd Fisher Debi Powell and Bobby Reynolds to the Mint Hill Board of Adjustment. Each had terms that were expiring Dec. 31 and had applied for reappointment.

The board decides on zoning appeals and variances from the zoning ordinance, according to the town website. It convenes at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at town hall.

Gary Isenhour chairs the board, which includes June Hood, Ronald Rentschler, David Tirey and Michael Westlake.