Fischer takes on leadership of SCORE Charlotte

Danny Fischer

CHARLOTTE – Danny Fischer, of Matthews, was elected chapter president co-chair of SCORE Charlotte, an organization of active and retired executives who provide free mentoring to small businesses.

The president position was split into two co-chairs to handle the responsibilities of the position. His responsibilies will also include continuing to write and distribute SCORE Charlotte’s weekly and monthly newsletters to SCORE members and clients.

Over 30 years, Fischer has worked as a project manager, data quality analyst, divisional operational manager, portrait studio owner, franchise specialist, funding consultant and entrepreneur.

Fischer is a consultant for DBFI LLC in Matthews and a travel advisor with Cruise Planners-Journeys with Juli. He is also involved in the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

Fischer joined SCORE Charlotte in 2015. He received his second Distinguished Service Award in 2018 for his support of the chapter across the different client areas.

Small businesses that want to talk or be assigned a mentor served by SCORE Charlotte can download a “Mentor Request Form” at www.Charlotte.SCORE.org or www.score.org. This can also be done by-emailing charlottescore47@cltscore.org or by calling 704-344-6576 and leaving a message.