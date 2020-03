Area schools announce Teacher of the Year winners

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been announcing Teacher of the Year winners at each of its campuses over the past few weeks. These winners will be considered for district-wide Teacher of the Year honors this spring.

• Bain Elementary: Melinda Graham

• Butler High: Jenna Tomlinson

• Clear Creek Elementary: Angela Nease

• Crestdale Middle: Stacey Noel

• Crown Point Elementary: Rachel Miller

• Elizabeth Lane Elementary: Jennifer Jones

• Independence High: Antoine Barr

• Lebanon Elementary: TBA

• Levine Middle College High:

• Matthews Elementary: Angela Emery

• Mint Hill Middle: Michele McCullough

• Northeast Middle: Erika Ryles

• Providence High: Erika Thurman

• Rocky River High: Geoffrey Hansell