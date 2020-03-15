CMS names finalists for Southeast Learning Community Teacher of the Year

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that six teachers from Matthews-Mint Hill area schools are among nine finalists for Southeast Learning Community Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be considered a finalist for CMS Teacher of the Year, a title held by Kimberly Tuttle of Levine Middle College High School.

Area finalists are as follows:

• Jenna Tomlinson teaches civics and economics, as well as AP U.S. history, at Butler High.

• Stacey Noel teaches sixth-grade language arts at Crestdale Middle.

• Rachel Miller teaches at Crown Point Elementary.

• Jennifer Jones teaches fourth grade at Elizabeth Lane Elementary.

• Jacqueline Jordan teaches at Lebanon Elementary.

• Erika Thurman teaches English II, English III and AP research at Providence High.

Other finalists were Laura Milavec, Greenway Park Elementary; Kristin O’Gee, Idlewild Elementary; and May Winiarski, East Mecklenburg High.

Each school has named a Teacher of the Year.

Winners of schools not already mentioned include: Melinda Graham, Bain Elementary; Angela Nease, Clear Creek Elementary; Antoine Barr, Independence High; Krystal Davison, Levine Middle College High; Angela Emery, Matthews Elementary; Michele McCullough, Mint Hill Middle; Erika Ryles, Northeast Middle; and Geoffrey Hansell, Rocky River High.