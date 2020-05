MATTHEWS – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has appointed Penelope Crisp as principal of Matthews Elementary School.

Crisp has experience as a principal at three elementary schools within CMS: Lansdowne (2014-present), Clear Creek (2010-2012) and Torrence Creek (2008-2010). She has worked with CMS since 1997.

“I’m really excited to embark on a new opportunity to lead Matthews Elementary,” Crisp said, calling it an excellent school.