PHOTOS: Carmel Christian School hosts Parade of Graduates

MATTHEWS – Carmel Christian School held a Parade of Graduates on May 22 to distribute diplomas to the Class of 2020.

The event followed a virtual commencement ceremony that streamed online.

Jay Hancock, head of school, said both events honor seniors for past accomplishments and resilience in present circumstances.

“We have learned many lessons over the past few months. Most of all, we have learned that community matters, probably more than we realize,” Hancock said. “Classmates, parents, teachers, coaches and other leaders came together, with God’s help, to provide the support needed to endure the challenges brought about by this pandemic.”



