Area students earn degrees at Wingate University

Victor E. Bulldog congratulated Wingate students for earning degrees during a curbside pickup day May 21 outside the Stegall Administration Building. Anesu Simango/Wingate University

WINGATE – Seven students from Matthews and Mint Hill are receiving degrees this semester from Wingate University.

Wingate University has postponed its spring commencement to Oct. 31 as a COVID-19 precaution, but diplomas have been given to about 450 graduates via a curbside pickup day May 21 and the mail.

Mint Hill resident Katie Lea Britt earned a doctor of pharmacy degrees.

Six students from Matthews received bachelor’s degrees: Jessica Madison Dula, community & commercial recreation; Tasbeel Khan, human services; Myriam Elisabeth Le Gall, music performance; Dennis James Lewis, human services and organizational communication; Emma Sink Swenson, criminal justice; and Kristin G. White, organizational communication & management.

