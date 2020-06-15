Levine Middle College graduation: Choose a positive attitude

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is celebrating the class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies, parades and drive-thru diploma pickups. Here are the highlights from Levine Middle College High School’s virtual ceremony:

What the 12th grade valedictorian said:

After thanking his teachers, parents and friends, Jack Davis had just one piece of advice for his classmates: delete TikTok; go for a walk; work out; do something other than watching other people live their lives.

“High school is over and it’s time to live our lives,” Davis said. “Sooner or later, you realize the real world is pretty interesting when you’re actually paying attention.”

What the 13th grade valedictorian said:

Alexandra Wright said what the class has accomplished is commendable. They’ve finished high school and some have completed associate degrees, both in the middle of a pandemic.

“I hope you continue to rise above and beyond the greatness you are capable of,” she said. “And don’t forget to love each other.”

What the principal said:

Joey Burch told the graduates he’s had to choose his own attitude during these trying times and he hopes the attitude they choose is positive. He talked about his close friend, Scott Brooks, co-owner of Brooks’ Sandwich House in Charlotte. Brooks was shot and killed while opening the family-owned restaurant in December. Burch said one of Brooks’ famous sayings was “I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

“We can’t control all of the things in our own life but we can control our attitude,” Burch said. “Attitude is a choice for all of us.”