Rocky River graduation: COVID-19 doesn’t detract from achievements

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is celebrating the class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies, parades and drive-thru diploma pickups. Here are the highlights from ceremonies at high schools across our coverage area:

What the salutatorian said:

Aaliyah Clough wished she had the chance to speak in front of friends, family and her classmates. Still, she said the circumstances of COVID-19 do not take away from the significance of graduation.

“This journey is an act of personal commitment and I am proud of every graduate,” Clough said.” Our lives will forever be tied to the memories we created at The Rock. Once a Raven, always a Raven.”

What the principal said:

Ericia Turner told the class their 13-year academic journey does not come down to one ceremony and to think of graduation as a culmination of their hard work, accomplishments, struggles and failures. She encouraged the seniors to remember they’ve been groomed and well-prepared for the next chapter at none other than “The Rock.”

“Rocks are strong, stable and have the capacity to survive,” Turner said, adding that each graduate would be given a small, personally hand-painted rock. “I want you to keep it close as a symbolic reminder of the strength that lies within you.”