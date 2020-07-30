Autobell Car Wash helps students through college

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash presented 118 of its staff, including six from Matthews, with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $104,750.

Matthews scholarship recipients and the colleges of their choice are as follows:

Marshall Hildebrand, UNC Charlotte

Alexandra Lee, UNC-Chapel Hill

Hunter Rast, Appalachian State University

Kaitlyn Rast, Central Piedmont Community College

Nicole Viebrock, Carolinas College of Health Sciences

Adam Ward, North Carolina State University

Its scholarship program is open to current staff employed with the company for a continuous 12 months. It considers each student’s academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, civic engagement and letters from references. The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment.

Human Resources Manager Katie Sens said reading through scholarship applications is an exciting way to learn more about teammates.

“For many attending school within our geographic footprint, we offer a flexible schedule allowing them to work while completing their education,” Sens said. “As our scholarship winners go on to impressive accomplishments after graduation, we are delighted and humbled that Autobell was able to play a role in making their dreams come true.”

Autobell Car Wash has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarship funding to over 1,700 qualifying applicants in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland since the program’s inception in 2000.