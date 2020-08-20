Agreement gives Central Piedmont grads an easier path to WGU North Carolina 

CHARLOTTE — Central Piedmont Community College and WGU North Carolina have agreed to ease the transition for Central Piedmont graduates to pursue bachelor’s degrees offered by WGU, provide tuition discounts and offer access to scholarship funds.

Articulated associate degrees at Central Piedmont will transfer to WGU, providing a seamless process for graduates who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree. WGU offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degrees in business, information technology, education and healthcare, including nursing.

“Central Piedmont is happy and excited about this partnership with WGU North Carolina because it offers our students another direct pathway to a four-year degree as well as an avenue to greater economic mobility,” said Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president.

Central Piedmont graduates, faculty and staff will receive a 5% discount on WGU’s tuition. They also will be eligible to apply for scholarships through the WGU Community College Partnerships Scholarship program.

WGU North Carolina officially launched in October 2017 through a partnership between the state and Western Governors University. More than 3,700 North Carolina residents are enrolled at WGU.

“For nearly six decades, Central Piedmont Community College has been a champion of students and a catalyst for opportunity and business in North Carolina,” said Catherine Truitt, WGU North Carolina Chancellor. “It’s an honor to partner with Central Piedmont to provide a seamless transition for its graduates who want to pursue their bachelor’s degrees at a competency-based online university offering programs in high-demand fields.”