Tennis courts at Independence named after Spences

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has renamed the courts at Independence High School after Dianne and Jan Spence, longtime athletics supporters.

Superintendent Earnest Winston told the school board on Oct. 13 that the Spences have served Independence High School in a number of ways beyond tennis.

Dianne is a retired math teacher while Jan was a security associate.

“Both actually had really tireless and unwavering support for sharing their love of tennis with our students,” Winston said.

Principal David Legrand requested the space be named Spence Courts in a letter to district leaders.

“Their commitment to the school and the tennis program has allowed them to be upstanding role models and leaders on campus,” Legrand wrote.