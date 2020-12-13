Mint Hill commissioners OK rezoning for new school

Photo courtesy of Town of Mint Hill

MINT HILL – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools can move forward with the construction of a new elementary school on the campus of Mint Hill Middle School thanks to town commissioners approving the rezoning on Dec. 10.

The decision didn’t come with any discussion, but commissioners Mike Cochrane and Dale Dalton said during the November public hearing they liked how the project would improve vehicle queuing on the 62-acre campus during pick-up and drop-off. Mayor Brad Simmons also said the town was looking forward to the 2017 bond project coming to fruition.

Construction on the 45-classroom school is scheduled to start in early 2021. It is projected to open in August 2022.