Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity gives gift of homeownership

MATTHEWS – Moulay and Samia would always have to remind the children not to run and jump in their overcrowded apartment so they would not disturb the neighbors downstairs. Thanks to support from the community, the family moved into their own safe and secure home, just in time for the holidays.

The Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 108th home Dec. 7 on Dion Drive to Moulay, Samia and their three children.

Moulay and Samia logged over 400 hours of “sweat equity” and attended homebuyer education classes with the Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity in exchange for a $0-down and interest-free mortgage.

“I can’t wait to jump,” their 7-year-old said about their new home.

Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity thanked several sponsors for their support of the project, including Matthews United Methodist Church, Matthews Presbyterian Church, Morning Star Lutheran Church, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Canopy Housing Foundation, Corning Foundation, McAllister Renovation and Design, Dentsply Sirona, Apollo Valves and Messiah Lutheran Church.