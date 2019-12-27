Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2019

Business
Kelly Barnhardt: Leaving leadership of Matthews Chamber of Commerce.
Roland Bibeau: Emceed Matthews hospital’s 25th anniversary party.
John Bly: Led LBA Haynes Strand’s merger with Aprio & Inc. 5000 rank.
Kim Gossage: Matthews Chamber named her Business Person of the Year.
Joy Greear: Novant exec observed hospital anniversary & aided charities.
Brian & Starr Haigler: Shared vision for country club on Brief Road.
Jessi Healey: Chamber’s top ambassador ran for Mint Hill commissioner.
Linda Hunt: Observed 25 years of the Carrington Place nursing center.
Angela Lee: Water director promoted to Charlotte assistant city manager.
Paige McKinney: Added women’s & small business programs at chamber.
Dustin Mills: Apologized to town after subcontractor chopped 200 trees.
Glenn Mosack: Plans $9.7 million Mosack Group expansion in Mint Hill.
Jason Niec: Expanded Black Chicken Market in downtown Matthews.
Fabi Preslar: Business hall-of-famer fought breast cancer.
Bill Rhyne: Harris Teeter exec won chamber Community Service Award.
Bob Smyth: Installed free Beltone hearing aids to deserving seniors.
Jimmy & Missy Toler: Dunwellz owners won Munch Madness & Best Bar.
Education
Leisa Christian: Became principal of Northeast Middle School in January.
Mark Davis: Sought more athletics facilities at Covenant Day School.
Matthew Dowell: Butler High recognized band leader as its top teacher.
Jay Hancock: School head celebrated Carmel Christian’s 25th anniversary.
John LeGrand: Butler principal was promoted to admin role at CMS.
Mary McCray: Opted not to seek another term on school board.
Monica Palmer: Joined Albemarle Road Elementary as leader last month.
Larry Peroulas: Guided Socrates Academy to National Blue Ribbon Award.
Josh Swartzlander: Bought land to build gym next to Queen’s Grant High
Kimberly Tuttle: Claimed CMS Teacher of the Year honors.
Clayton Wilcox: CMS leader resigned after icy exchange with Matthews.
Earnest Winston: The area resident became CMS superintendent.
Calvin Young: Butler High school resource officer earned state award.
Faith/Nonprofit
Sandra Conway: Celebrated 40 years of the Matthews HELP Center.
Karla Ennis: Hoisted the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award.
Marilyn Fargo & Andree West: Led the Mint Hill Women’s Club.
Becky Griffin: Broke ground on barn at Mint Hill historical village.
Rebecca & Michael Holt: Brought festival for Charlie’s Heart Foundation.
Tisha Margraves: Launched satellite office of Bright Blessings.
Lee Anne Moore: Announced Matthews Alive raised $147,716 for charity.
Dan Morrill: Helped preserve barn & former mayor’s home in Matthews.
Nik Patel: Applied for rezoning to build new BAPS Charlotte temple.
Kevin Qualls: His Christian Adoption Services formed a key partnership.
Natisha Rivera-Patrick: Touted the need for more affordable housing.
Barbara Taylor: Unveiled new “Tank Town” exhibit at heritage museum.
Brian Turner: Matthews Masonic Lodge cheered 125 years under his lead.
Government
Beth Blair: Ex-CFO for Charlotte Works is new Matthews finance director.
Hazen Blodgett: Matthews town manager requested a $25.6 million budget.
Jay Camp: Matthews promoted him to serve as planning director.
Ken Joyner: County assessor said home values increased 43% on average.
Corey King: Matthews parks & rec director opened Rice Park on Oct. 18.
Kerry Lamson: Updated Matthews leaders on affordable housing study.
David Leath: Convinced Mint Hill to add firefighters & fire truck.
Tim Ledford: Mint Hill police chief added staff & continued outreach.
Clark Pennington: Matthews police chief added staff & motor unit.
Sheryl Smith: Role evolved to managerial as Mint Hill grows.
Brian Welch: Mint Hill manager added police, fire & public works staff.
Politics
Paul Bailey: Matthews mayor requested to delay John Street widening.
Ted Biggers: Mint Hill mayor didn’t run again, ending 20-year tenure.
Dave Bland: Returned to Matthews commission after 26-year absence.
Bill Brawley: Former legislator seeks N.C. House District 103 rematch.
Mike Cochrane: Mint Hill leader lauded public safety & public works.
Dale Dalton: Mint Hill commissioner proud to add police & firefighters.
Barbara Dement: Re-elected after apologizing for late campaign forms.
Renee Garner: Leading vote-getter became Matthews mayor pro tem.
John Higdon: Three-term town commissioner elected as Matthews mayor.
Patrick Holton: Woof ‘n Hoof owner clawed way on Mint Hill board.
Rachel Hunt: State legislator introduced bill to add teacher assistants.
Tony Long: Joined Mint Hill board via chamber & planning experience.
Jason Majewski: Entered Matthews mayor’s race, creating rare primary.
Ken McCool: Missed town commissioner seat by 13 votes.
Jeff Miller: ‘Miller Time’ lives on with seventh term on Matthews board.
Richard Newton: Town commissioner opted to run for Mint Hill mayor.
Kress Query: Pressed CMS for more security at school mobile units.
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell: County commish led outreach forums.
Brad Simmons: Won a three-person race to become Mint Hill mayor.
Mark Tofano: Sought to inject advocacy in Matthews and ran for office.
Karen Trauner: Unsatisfied with a rezoning, she ran for Mint Hill mayor.
John Urban: Architect builds on legacy, adding fifth Matthews board term.
Larry Whitley: Rejoined Matthews commission after two-year absence.
Sports
Christopher Alexander: Rocky River jumper among nation’s best.
Joe Badgett: Coached Carmel Christian men’s hoops to second state title.
Muggsy Bogues: NBA legend continued inspiring kids through camp.
Cierra Burdick: Pro hoops player returned to Butler to lead summer camp.
Casey Carr & Chris Graham: Brought Stumptown Athletic to region.
Brian Hales: Coached Butler football to 8-4 overall & 6-1 in conference.
Marissa Hart: Girls soccer player was NC Gatorade Player of the Year.
Kellie Kayton: Coached Carmel Christian tennis to fourth NCISAA title.
Mark Sanders: Butler girls hoops coach won District 9 coaching honors.
Mark Steffens: Hired as first coach of Stumptown Athletic soccer team.
Jamal Worthy: The region’s top running back led Butler to an 8-4 record.
Other
Gillian Baker: Chamber named her Matthews Woman of the Year.
Jatwan Cuffie: Pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Butler shooting.
Jerry Flowe: Veteran was grand marshal of the Mint Hill Madness parade.
Carol Hambridge: Matthews Alive inspired artist’s downtown mural.
Derek James: WCCB anchor’s spicy takes drew ire from Howard Stern.
Maddie Miller: 9-year-old sold 4,203 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.
Jerry Mullis: Chaired Mint Hill VFD, transferring EMS to town.
Bob Sebrosky: Shape guy impressed neighbors with geometric sculptures.
Leave a Reply