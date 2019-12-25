Santa’s helpers give away 163 bikes

CHARLOTTE – Many children received new bikes this Christmas thanks to volunteers and parishioners from St. John Neumann Catholic Church, including members of its Knights of Columbus Council.

A committee headed by longtime St. John Neumann members John CasaSanta and Mike Horeth received enough donations to buy 163 bikes from the Walmart on North Sardis Road using Black Friday specials.

Bikes were distributed to children from several area schools, including Bain, Piney Grove, Idlewild, Queen’s Grant and Our Lady of Assumption.

Dave Adams, Brian and Matt Allio, Bill Edelen, Robert Gregory, Norm Laskowsky, Mike Munao, Cindy Satink, Larry Sladek, John Streitman and Don Zaron served as Santa’s Helpers.

