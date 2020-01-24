Five to try: Coffee shops

If you do any traveling across the Charlotte region for work, I recommend identifying a coffee shop in each area you frequent in the event you run out of energy and need a boost.

Sure, you could just ask Google or Siri to find the closest McDonald’s, Dunkin’ or Starbucks. But sometimes the mind needs to break free of sterile, corporate environments to reach optimal levels of creativity.

Consider these five spots in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties:

Brakeman’s Coffee & Supply

This coffee shop pays homage to the region’s rich railroad history with its branding. The building dates back to 1925 and offers several unique spaces to lounge and enjoy the company of others.

Where: 225 N. Trade St., Matthews

Details: 704-841-7867 or www.brake manscoffee.com

Cathy’s Coffee

Cathy Shumway opened her own coffee shop in 2015 after years of working in now closed Caribou Coffee locations. The shop recently held a Small Business Saturday vendor event and introduced magpies to its menu.

Where: 606 Indian Trail Road S., Indian Trail

Details: 704-821-7375

Crossroads Coffee House

Crossroads Coffee House ticks off all the boxes when comes to a fitting third place – that one place you want to be other than home or work. It’s been a destination for caffeine cravers since 1999.

Where: 112 N, Broome St., Waxhaw

Details: 704-843-5667 or www.cross roads-coffeehouse.com

Mint Hill Roasting Company

This coffeehouse has been around since 2017. Something is always brewing at this micro-roasting spot, including pop-up shops, art classes and coffee with election candidates.

Where: 7201 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

Details: 980-875-9584 or www.minthill roastingcompany.com

Mugs Coffee

Located in the Park Selwyn Terrace Shopping Center, this shop not only supports local artists but it’s a popular spot for writers and other creatives to converge. But anyone can feel relaxed lounging at its tables, couches and coffee bar.

Where: 5126 Park Road, Charlotte

Details: 704-733-9014 or www.mugsof charlotte.com/